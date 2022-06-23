Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

SI:AM | Title IX’s Next Hurdles

And, Jeremy Woo’s final NBA mock draft.

Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. It was 50 years ago today that women’s sports changed forever.

In today’s SI:AM:

⚖️ The future of Title IX
🏀 The final mock
Replacing the mud man

The next 50 years of Title IX

dCOVnewfrontiers_V

On this day, 50 years ago, a 37-word clause inside a new education law set the stage for profound changes to gender equality in sports. The years preceding Title IX and the five decades since its signing have seen a timeline filled with landmark moments, from the NCAA’s lawsuit challenging the statute to the creation of the WNBA to U.S. Soccer’s equal pay settlement.

But the struggle for gender equality is still active. Writing for SI, Billie Jean King and Darren Walker argue that the current law has to not only be protected but also expanded with the idea of creating “a stronger, more inclusive legacy for the next generation.”

SI’s Emma Baccellieri, Julie Kleigman, Kristen Nelson and Jamie Lisanti examined areas in sports where equity gaps still exist among genders. For coming generations, it’s these areas “that will define the future of the fight for equality and dominate conversations for years to come,” they write.

Equal pay

  • Shrinking pay gaps in sports has been largely due to athletes fighting for themselves.
  • In recent years, leagues and corporations are seeing women’s professional and college sports as areas where they want to invest.
  • Still, there are structural issues that may be keeping leagues such as the WNBA and competing hockey leagues from increasing the pay of their athletes.
media-coverage-title-ix

Media coverage

  • Media coverage of women’s sports went virtually unchanged from 1989 to 2019, according to a peer-reviewed study.
  • The Women’s Sports Network, which aims to launch this summer, is taking the “If you build it, they will come approach,” says network advisory board member Carol Stiff, an ESPN veteran and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
  • While figures indicate there’s potential for substantial engaged audiences, the success of the network and networks like it will be its ability to attract advertisers.
sports-merch

Sports merchandise

acceptance-title-ix

Mainstream acceptance

  • When the Sports Bra opened in Portland in April, it became the first bar of its kind in the U.S.: a place where women’s sports were the rule, not the exception.
  • Chef Jenny Nguyen was inspired to create the bar after struggling to find a place where watching women’s sports while munching on wings or tots didn’t have to be a special request.
trans-athletes-title-ix

Transgender athletes

  • “One big question looms over Title IX as the legislation enters its second half century: How does the statute apply to transgender athletes?” writes Kliegman.
  • At least 15 states currently ban trans athletes from competing in publicly funded sports on teams or in competitions that align with their gender identities.
  • Often times, legislators in these states claim they’re “protecting Title IX” for cisgender women. While advocates for the inclusion of trans athletes see the bans as clear discrimination on the basis of sex, which Title IX outlaws.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

You can read all of our extensive coverage of Title IX’s 50th anniversary here.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Jeremy Woo has the latest buzz and rumors ahead of tonight’s NBA draft. You can go through his final mock draft here. … Rohan Nadkarni graded the Blazers’ trade for Jerami Grant. … “MLB can’t replace the mud man” in their quest to prepare baseballs, writes Emma Baccellieri. … Bob Harig details the sweeping changes to the PGA Tour in response to LIV Golf. … Here’s your 2022 summer transfer window primer from Avi Creditor. … Will Laws gives fans credit for getting most of the MLB All-Star Game selections right in the first reveal.

Around the sports world

Nazem Kadri’s OT goal put the Avs up 3–1 over the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. … If Kyrie Irving leaves the Nets, some teams think Kevin Durant could be next, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. … Congress will issue a subpoena for Commanders team owner Dan Snyder regarding the investigation into the team. … The Seahawks are still interested in Baker Mayfield, CBS Sports’s Josina Anderson reports. … Former Ravens defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa died yesterday. He was 55. … Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died yesterday. He was 26.

SIQ

In yesterday’s SI:AM newsletter, I mentioned that “only three times in the last 10 drafts (2012 to ‘21) have the top 10 picks gone by without including a non-college international prospect.” The ‘12 NBA draft was one of those I referred to. Who was the first non-college international player drafted that year? (Hint: he is still active.)

  • Tomáš Satoranský
  • Evan Fournier
  • Kostas Papanikolaou
  • Bojan Bogdanović

Check tomorrow’s newsletter for the answer.

Yesterday’s SIQ: Who is the all-time leader in receiving yards per game among tight ends?

Answer: Travis Kelce at 70.9 yards per game.

Kelce’s greatness was not necessarily preordained. He was kicked off the Cincinnati Bearcats football team as a redshirt freshman. He came back as a walk-on but with a caveat: he had to switch from quarterback to tight end. Dan Greene detailed Kelce’s rise in the Oct. 16, 2017 issue of SI focusing on everything from the questions he got during the NFL draft process ("Son, are you a f------ a------?") to his reputation (“I'm not here to be kind of that douchebag.”)

From the Vault: June 23, 1975

Pele cover

By 1975, Pelé had already scored more than 600 goals for Santos in Brazil. He collected World Cup wins in 1958, ‘62 and ‘70. But he came out of an eight-month retirement to play for a struggling team in the North American Soccer League.

The goal was clear, Jerry Kirshenbaum wrote. “It was to promote soccer in the uninitiated U.S. that Pelé agreed to play with the Cosmos.”

In an exhibition game that was televised not only in the States but in much of Latin America and Japan as well, Pelé scored a goal and assisted another in the New York Cosmos’ 2–2 exhibition draw with the Dallas Tornado.

Kirshenbaum goes on to describe the fanfare surrounding Pelé’s arrival in the U.S. He compared the soccer legend to The Beatles and the Pope while also revealing how his relative anonymity (compared to how he’s known in other parts of the world) was freeing.

“Everybody needs a moment by himself. It’s impossible for me to get that in England or Germany, but maybe it will be different here,” Pelé said.

Check out more of SI’s archives and historic images at vault.si.com.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Betting

Wimbledon Betting Preview: Serena Williams Seeks 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams is back after a year away, but can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

By Craig Ellenport
Diego Maradona at the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

Diego Maradona’s Medical Personnel to Face Homicide Trial

The Argentina legend died in Nov. 2020 from cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

By Associated Press
calvin-ridley
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

Atlanta needs rookie Drake London to complement Kyle Pitts.

By Kyle Wood
Anthony Pettis
MMA

Pettis Seeking to Conquer New Ground in the PFL

Aiming to avoid challenges that plagued him a season ago, "Showtime" is hungry for more.

By Justin Barrasso
May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Pittsburgh Maulers linebacker EJ Ejiya (44) tackles New Jersey Generals running back Trey Williams (3) for a loss during the first half at Protective Stadium.
Play
Betting

USFL Playoff Odds, Breakdown and Bets

Bets, odds and analysis for the USFL playoffs, featuring the Generals vs. Stars and the Stallions and the Breakers.

By Frankie Taddeo
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after scoring against the Bulls during the first half at United Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

KD Reacts to 2007 Clip of Colin Cowherd’s Draft Opinion

In the clip, Cowherd makes fun of Durant’s bench press and praises Greg Oden.

By Joseph Salvador
Brig Owens signs a football for at a Washington Commanders event.
NFL

Former Commanders Defensive Back Brig Owens Dies at 79

The former safety played in Washington for 12 seasons and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Dodgers Craig Kimbrel
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Craig Kimbrel is struggling, is his job up for grabs?

By Shawn Childs