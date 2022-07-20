Former Texas A&M DB Calls Out Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Anticipation for this year’s Oct. 8 matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M only continues to build with each barb fired between the two programs.

The latest to engage in the smack talk was former Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr., who had something to say to Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on Wednesday.

Earlier this week at SEC media days, the Crimson Tide defender vowed to address the budding rivalry with his efforts on the field when the two programs play later this season. However, O’Neal took exception to that promise, taking to Twitter to call out Anderson for his supposed poor performance the last time the SEC schools played.

Although the sentiment might remain the same, O’Neal is a bit off about Anderson’s tackle count. The SEC Defensive Player of the year did only have one solo tackle, but racked up five assists as well for a total of six tackles in the game.

O’Neal and the Aggies still had the last laugh that night, downing the No. 1 Crimson Tide on a last-second field goal to win 41–38. Texas A&M finished the season at 8–4 (4–4 SEC), but only added fuel to the rivalry with the win in College Station.

Players at Texas A&M and Alabama getting into it on social media isn’t exactly surprising, given that the coaches of both programs engaged in a very public spat earlier this offseason. It all began when Saban alleged the Aggies got the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by paying players through their use of NIL partnerships. Fisher fired back to deny the accusation and also ripped the seven-time national champion, calling Saban a “narcissist” and insinuating that the Crimson Tide coach has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

Saban addressed the situation most recently at SEC media days, explaining that he has no ill will towards his former assistant.

“First of all, I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said. “He’s done a great job at A&M, he did a great job for us … I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally. In terms of, ‘Maybe there is something that I could do better.’ So any comments that anybody makes, you, or any coach … I always take into consideration. But there is no issues or problems.”

The Alabama coach might feel like the argument is in the past, but the two teams will actually be able to settle the growing beef on the field in Tuscaloosa this October.

