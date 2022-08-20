Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

After entering the transfer portal on May 1, former Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson has reportedly decided to attend Kansas State, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The forward hasn’t played in a game since he collapsed during a game in Decemeber 2020. Other than having a ceremonial start on his senior day at Florida last season, Johnson remained on the sidelines working as a scout and assistant coach for former Gators coach Mike White.

Through two full seasons and his third season’s four games he started in, Johnson averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds in 72 appearances.

Johnson has been medically cleared to play, Goodman says, so despite the health concerns, Johnson could be making his college basketball comeback for the 2022–23 season.

Earlier this year, Johnson faced an investigation after being formally accused of felony sexual battery in March. The case was dismissed on July 7, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

With the dismissal, the 23-year-old has an opportunity to return to the court next season.

The investigation, as first reported by WUFT’s T.J. Legacy-Cole, stems from an incident that reportedly occurred on Feb. 26 during a party at an apartment complex near Florida’s campus. According to court documents, Johnson’s accuser had been drinking leading up to the party, and asked to use the restroom in his apartment, but did not remember walking to his home. Two witnesses reportedly described Johnson’s accuser as “heavily intoxicated” and “not making any sense” around the time of the incident.

The accuser told Gainesville Police she remembers laying down in Johnson’s apartment with him on top of her as Johnson asked her when she was most recently tested for STDs. About a half-hour later, Johnson’s accuser reportedly became ill after walking to the parking lot, and was unable to stand on her own. She awoke early the next morning feeling as though she had intercourse, and contacted police on Feb. 28 after undergoing a sexual assault exam.

Gainesville Police investigated Johnson, and reportedly listened to a call between the 22-year-old and his accuser during which he acknowledged having unprotected sex with her after she was intoxicated. Johnson also said he had asked for her consent during the encounter, per WUFT, and maintained his innocence after the case was dismissed.