Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Florida Forward Keyontae Johnson Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson will continue his collegiate career elsewhere after reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On 3 Sports.

Johnson, the preseason SEC player of the year entering the 2020–21 season, has not played since collapsing during a game against Florida State in Dec. 2020. He has spent the last two seasons as a scout/assistant coach under former Gators coach Mike White, who departed Florida for Georgia after last season.

Though he has been unable to receive medical clearance since his collapse, Johnson made a ceremonial start on senior night in Florida’s season finale against Kentucky on March 5. For his career, the once touted prospect has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds in 72 appearances.

In addition to the question marks surrounding his health, it remains unclear when Johnson will return to action as he is currently under investigation after being formally accused of felony sexual battery in March.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The investigation, as first reported by WUFT’s T.J. Legacy-Cole, stems from an incident that reportedly occurred on Feb. 26 during a party at an apartment complex near Florida’s campus. According to court documents, Johnson’s accuser had been drinking leading up to the party, and asked to use the restroom in his apartment, but did not remember walking to his home. Two witnesses reportedly described Johnson’s accuser as “heavily intoxicated” and “not making any sense” around the time of the incident.

The accuser told Gainesville Police she remembers laying down in Johnson’s apartment with him on top of her as Johnson asked her when she was most recently tested for STDs. About a half hour later, Johnson’s accuser reportedly became ill after walking to the parking lot, and was unable to stand on her own. She awoke early the next morning feeling as though she had intercourse, and contacted police on Feb. 28 after undergoing a sexual assault exam.

Gainesville Police have been investigating Johnson for over a month, and reportedly listened to a call between the 22-year-old and his accuser during which he acknowledged having unprotected sex with her after she was intoxicated. Johnson also said he had asked for her consent during the encounter, per WUFT.

The ongoing investigation into Johnson is currently in its initial stages. He has not yet been formally indicted, and a decision regarding whether or not he will be charged could take at least six months.

If convicted, Johnson could face a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

Breaking
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) in the second half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series.
NBA

Warriors Squeeze Past Grizzlies in Game 1 Thriller

Golden State eked by Memphis behind 31 points from Jordan Poole.

By Associated Press
college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

Tennessee’s Joyce Throws Second-Fastest Pitch Ever

The Volunteers pitcher clocked in the hardest fastball in college baseball history, and second-hardest on record.

By Mike McDaniel
Rafael Nadal speaks at a press conference.
Play
Tennis

Nadal, Djokovic Blast Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

The two tennis greats criticized the All England Club, the tournament’s host, in press conferences on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Ejected After Controversial Flagrant-2 Call

The Warriors forward skipped to the locker room after he found out he was done.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks into a microphone as he is is honored at halftime of a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Drew Brees Gives Epic Speech to LSU Baseball Team

The retired quarterback led a different sort of huddle before the Tigers took the field on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Referee Scott Foster During Bucks-Celtics: “Who’s Jack Harlow?”

The longtime NBA ref asked the hilarious question after the famous rapper was shown sitting courtside.

By Jelani Scott
Whitmore-1
MLB

Kelsie Whitmore Becomes First Woman to Start in Atlantic League

She is starting in left field Sunday afternoon.

By Daniel Chavkin
bryce young (3)
NFL

Bryce Young Tabbed as Betting Favorite for 2023 No. 1 Pick

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the early favorite to go No. 1 next year.

By Nick Selbe