LSU’s Sevyn Banks Taken to Hospital After Collision on Opening Kickoff

LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was injured making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn on Saturday night.

Banks laid motionless on the ground for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and carted off by the field by medical personnel. He is being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Banks reportedly had movement in his extremities, and was responsive and speaking to medical staff on the field while he was being evaluated.

The officiating crew reviewed the play for targeting, and assessed the 15-yard penalty while ejecting the seriously injured Banks from the game.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.