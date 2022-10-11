Kirk Herbstreit Says ‘College Gameday’ Is Going to Knoxville After Online Rumors

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit cleared the air Monday night regarding rumors speculating the network canceled College GameDay’s trip to Knoxville for No. 8 Tennesee’s matchup against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

The discourse began after college football fans noticed a tweet promoting the popular pre-game show’s upcoming visit had been deleted earlier in the day. As questions began to emerge wondering if the deleted tweet was a sign that something changed, Herbstreit took to Twitter to confirm College GameDay will take place as planned.

He also hinted at the possibility of the entire crew being back together for the first time in a couple weeks. Beloved analyst Lee Corso, 87, has notably missed the last two weeks due to health reasons.

Herbstreit wrote, “Just wanted to let people know @CollegeGameDay is 1000% coming to Knoxville this weekend-we are fired up to come back to town- our ENTIRE crew can’t wait to get there and give this game the love and hype it deserves-see ya in Knoxville this weekend!”

Herbstreit also addressed a fan who asked why the tweet may have been taken down, theorizing it may have been because of a copyright issue before apologizing for any confusion.

“Not sure the details. Guessing a copyright issue with the music our social team used. But we’re coming and whatever was taken down wasn’t anything more than that. Sorry for any confusion,” he said.

With the show seemingly still on in Knoxville, Vols fans have a little less than a week to finish preparing for the return of College Gameday as the program makes its second appearance at Neyland Stadium in four weeks.

