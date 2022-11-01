On Tuesday, ESPN announced that Herm Edwards is returning to the network as both an NFL and college football analyst. The former coach was fired from Arizona State in September.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” Seth Markman, ESPN vice president of production, said in the release. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

Edwards worked for ESPN as an analyst from 2009 to 2017 before taking the Sun Devils job. Before his first stint at ESPN, he coached the Chiefs and Jets after working several NFL assistant roles.

“I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans,” Edwards said. “I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.”

Edwards had a 26–20 record at Arizona State.

