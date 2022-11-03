‘College GameDay’ Taps Luke Bryan As Georgia-Tennessee Guest Picker

Country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan is set to join ESPN’s College GameDay crew on Saturday as the popular pregame show make its return to Athens for arguably the biggest game of the college football season.

Bryan revealed on social media Thursday that he will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack as the celebrity guest picker ahead of No. 3 Georgia’s marquee matchup against No. 1 Tennessee. A native of Leesburg, Ga., roughly three hours south of Athens, Bryan appeared more than eager to root for the reigning national champions as the Georgia Southern graduate held up All-American linebacker Alan Anderson’s No. 19 jersey while making the announcement.

“What’s up, ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan, here, coming in to be the celebrity guest picker. Coming in for my Bulldogs, to watch the Bulldogs beat the Vols,” Bryan said. “I’m going to go like 12-0, no doubt. Going to stick around, watch the game, cheer the Bulldogs on. Y’all make sure y’all tune in Saturday morning.”

Get your seats to Tennessee games with SI Tickets

Saturday’s appearance will be the five-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year’s second on GameDay, with his last appearance coming in Sept. 2018 when the show traveled to South Bend for Michigan-Notre Dame. UGA fans hoping Bryan brings them a little luck might be interested to know that he accurately predicted the Fighting Irish would topple the Wolverines at home.

While it’s clear Bryan has already made his selection for Saturday’s most hyped matchup, the entire college football world will be glued to the TV to see how the things play out between Josh Heupel’s Volunteers and Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

Kickoff for UT-UGA is slated for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

More College Football Coverage: