Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy

The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night.

Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the Commanders spokesperson referenced Robinson's shooting incident in August in a statement.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” the statement began before mentioning that Racine would be holding a press conference on the team “despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC.”

On Thursday, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin and offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. voiced their support for Robinson, who was shot twice during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28. He debuted in Week 5 after making a full recovery.

“Everyone wants to be PC, but of course it’s upsetting,” Leno said, per ESPN. “He should never have been a part of that situation. I’ll just leave it at that. … His feelings and what he’s gone through should have been a completely separate deal.”



McLaurin told reporters that he had not yet spoken with Robinson regarding the issue but shared, according to The Athletic, that players “just want to have his back.”

Robinson also briefly commented on the situation while speaking with reporters and admitted that the situation has been “difficult,” but noted that he believes he has to “be stronger than what I’m up against.”

“That’s been the case ever since the situation happened. And I will continue to do that,” Robinson said, per The Athletic.

On the heels of Washington’s statement, Robinson’s agent Ryan Williams ripped the organization for the remark, saying in part, “Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The Commanders have yet to apologize for using Robinson in the statement.

Racine eventually announced Thursday that his office has filed a civil complaint against the Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell over allegations of colluding to deceive D.C. residents about an investigation into toxic workplace culture.

