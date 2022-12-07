Will Levis Announces He Won’t Play for Kentucky vs. Iowa in Music City Bowl

Kentucky and Iowa are set to face off in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 in Nashville, but neither team will have their starting quarterback for the occasion. For the Wildcats, that means the absence of one of the nation’s most talented quarterbacks, potential first-round NFL draft pick Will Levis.

Levis confirmed his entry into the 2023 NFL draft and announced he will not play in Kentucky’s bowl game in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“…After much thought, I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Levis wrote. “To my teammates, UK staff members, Wildcat community, and [Big Blue Nation], I cannot thank you enough. I’ll forever be indebted to all those who I had the pleasure to cross paths with here, and my immense love for you will remain strong in my heart, forever.”

Levis added, “Because of Kentucky, I found belief and confidence in myself that had not been reached beforehand, and, most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ball games in my college career.”

The former Penn State transfer started 24 games for Kentucky from 2021 to ’22. As a senior this season, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding two scores on the ground.

Kentucky (7–5) will face an Iowa (7–5) team down starting quarterback Spencer Petras due to a shoulder injury suffered in the season finale against Nebraska that requires surgery, coach Kirk Ferentz announced earlier in the week.

The Music City Bowl kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 31.