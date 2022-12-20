Ohio State OL Avery Henry Discloses He Has Bone Cancer
Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry disclosed on social media Monday night that he has been recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.
Henry, a member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class who arrived at the program in June, shared the news of his diagnosis in a statement on Twitter:
“This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
A three-star prospect from nearby St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry committed to the school in October 2021 after initially announcing his intention to sign with Iowa State. The 6'6'', 309-pound lineman did not appear in a game for the Buckeyes this season.
At the time of his signing, Henry was a top-10 ranked offensive lineman in the state of Ohio and the 123rd-best offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports.