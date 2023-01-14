LSU quarterback Walker Howard is wasting little time finding and engaging with potential new homes after entering the transfer portal Friday.

Howard began a visit to Ole Miss Friday and is expected to visit TCU “at some point over the weekend,” according to Friday afternoon reports from 247Sports's Chris Hummer and David Johnson.

A native of Lafayette, La., Howard committed to play for the Tigers in June 2020. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, ranked 49th in that year's SI99.

Howard played sparingly this past season, completing two-of-four pass attempts in limited action against Southern and Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels took over as LSU’s undisputed starter, leading the Tigers to a 10–4 season and an SEC West title.

Neither the Rebels nor the Horned Frogs have a completely settled quarterback situation. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart scuffled at times in his first season in Oxford, throwing 11 interceptions—second in the league to South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. TCU, meanwhile, is losing quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second in the Heisman voting and led the Horned Frogs all the way to the national championship game.