NFL Draft Fits, Recruiting Update and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens with an NFL Draft recap from rounds two through seven as Alabama saw five players selected on the second and third days of the draft. The first off the board following first round picks Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell was Jalen Milroe who went in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks.
Malachi Moore and Que Robinson came off the board in the fourth round to the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, and while neither are likely to be a major contributors as rookies, both could prove to be useful depth pieces.
Next was Robbie Ouzts who was paired back up with Milroe as the Seahawks selected him in the fifth round. Finally, Tim Smith was the last Alabama player to hear his name called when the Colts took him in the sixth round.
The pair then moves into Alabama hoops as Nate Oats and his staff welcomed the fourth transfer portal addition of this offseason in Keitenn Bristow from Tarleton State. A lengthy wing player who has a knack for rebounding and blocking shots, Bristow was the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2024.
Finally, the show closes with a bit of recruiting talk as the Tide not only was named a finalist for 4-Stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Nick Abrams II, but it also received some important updates from two of the top players in the class.
Jackson, Alabama running back Ezavier Crowell took to social media to share he will no longer be committing this year on December 31st and California native Brandon Arrington shared he will make his announcement on July 5th.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".