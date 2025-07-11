Recruiting Updates, Summer League Recap and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither discuss a wide range of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show with a breakdown of the latest six commitments for Alabama's 2026 class, three of which are 5-Star prospects. Over the last two weeks, the Crimson Tide landed 5-Stars Xavier Griffin, Jireh Edwards and Cederian Morgan as well as 4-Star Nolan Wilson and 3-Stars Owen Cabell and Brian Williams, Jr.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds 19 commitments in the 2026 class and is ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Alabama's summer surge has begun to slow down a bit, but the Tide is still awaiting commitments from in-state 5-Star edge rusher Anthony Jones as well as 4-Star linebacker Anthony Davis, Jr.
Next, the show moved into a bit of basketball news, taking a look at the NBA Summer League performances for the former Alabama playesr that went undrafted this year. While Mark Sears is the headliner of the group, Chris Youngblood has been the most impactful for his team thus far.
In four games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Tuscaloosa native has 45 points and has shot just under 50 percent from both the floor and beyond the arc. He looks to be a potential candidate to secure a two-way deal and find his way onto a roster.
The show closes with a discussion surrounding former Alabama running back Najee Harris' reported eye injury as a result of a fireworks incident as well as Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze's comments regarding the Tigers' recruiting struggles.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".