Alabama Adds 5-Star Safety Jireh Edwards to 2026 Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff continued to roll on Saturday as the Crimson Tide added its 18th commitment of the 2026 class, landing 5-Star safety Jireh Edwards over the likes of Oregon, Georgia, Auburn and many more.
The Baltimore, Maryland native from the well-known St. Frances Academy is a 6-foot-2, 205 lb. defender ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 3 player at his position in the nation. He made his commitment on a YouTube livestream, hosted by 247Sports.
He was in town for an official visit on June 6 alongside fellow 5-Star defensive back commit Jorden Edmonds as well as several other elite talents from the 2026 class. In the June 6 weekend alone, Alabama welcomed 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin, 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu and 3-Star wide receiver Brian Williams, Jr., all of which are now commits as well.
Edwards is a lengthy prospect with the ability to both lock up wideouts and tight ends in coverage and also deliver big time hits as a run defender. He is extremely versatile in that he can lineup from nearly anywhere on the field and be effective.
He has spent time as a slot corner, free and strong safety and can even step into the box and serve as an extra linebacker on short yardage downs. In 2024, as a junior for St. Frances, Edwards finished the season with 92 tackles, 17 TFL's, six pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
With the commitment of Edwards, Alabama is now up to 18 commitments in the 2026 class, eight of which are on the defensive side of the ball.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)