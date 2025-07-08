Top Remaining Alabama Recruiting Targets to Watch
Since June 1, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have been on an incredible hot streak on the recruiting trail, welcoming over a dozen new commitments to the 2026 class, four of which are 5-Star prospects.
The Crimson Tide has seen a meteoric rise up recruiting rankings, going from the middle of the pack in the SEC, to a top five group in the nation. While this offseason has been nothing short of impressive for the second year head coach, several talented targets remain for DeBoer and the Alabama staff.
Take a look at some of the top available prospects on the Crimson Tide's radar.
1. 5-Star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones - Mobile, Alabama
One of the top ranked edge rushers in the entire class, Jones is a massive priority for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-3, 240 lb. defender named Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M as his finalists, and took his most recent official visit to Tuscaloosa, but has yet to lock in a commitment date.
2. 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Orem, Utah
A later entry to the Alabama recruiting radar, Kaawa is a physically impressive signal caller and is ranked as one of the top players in the state of Utah. He stands at 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. and possesses a very strong arm paired with impressive pocket presence.
3. 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Loganville, Georgia
While Alabama does already hold one elite linebacker commitment in 5-Star Xavier Griffin, the Tide is still looking to add talent at the position. Davis, Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. athletic defender that could lineup all across Kane Wommack's defense. He was in Tuscaloosa on June 20 for an official visit, but has yet to confirm a commitment date.
4. 4-Star OT Wilson Zierer - Rabun Gap, Georgia
Alabama continues to battle Auburn and Florida State for the commitment of the 6-foot-6, 280 lb. 4-Star offensive tackle. Originally from Germany, Zierer transferred to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia ahead of his junior season, and has seen a quick rise up recruiting boards. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 13, but also made stops this summer at his other finalists.
Upcoming Commitment Dates to Watch
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
4-Star DL Elijah Golden - July 26
2026 Football Commits
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)