Alabama Earns Commitment from 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
The hot streak on the recruiting trail continued for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff as Alabama added yet another commitment to its 2026 class, the fifth in the last week and the 18th overall.
4-Star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson from Picayune, Mississippi officially announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Friday, via an Instagram livestream. The 6-foot-4, 250 lb. defender was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30 and chooses Alabama over Miami, Ole Miss, Florida and Auburn.
Ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 player in Mississippi, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Wilson is one of the most highly sought after talents in the nation on that side of the ball.
He is an athletic pass rusher and is fierce at the point of attack as a run stopper. While the Picayune native may need a bit of time to refine his game from a technique standpoint, the physical tools are undeniable.
With the commitment of Wilson, Alabama is one step closer to securing one of the top recruiting classes in not only the SEC, but the entire nation. Though the Tide's 2026 class is already impressive as is, more 5-Star prospects await their decision dates, several of which are on Alabama's radar.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
4-Star DL Elijah Golden - July 26
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)