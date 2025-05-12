First Looks at Alabama 2025 NFL Draftees in New Uniforms
NFL rookie minicamps concluded on Sunday, meaning members of the 2025 NFL Draft class plus countless undrafted free agents got to showcase their talent with hopes of gaining a role for their respective team next season.
The University of Alabama had seven players selected in this year's draft as six of them competed from May 2-11. Here's a look at the Alabama rookies look like in their new uniforms as they will no longer don the crimson and white.
Tyler Booker
- Dallas Cowboys offensive guard
- 12th overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 52 (wore the same number at Alabama)
Jihaad Campbell
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker
- 31st overall pick
- Wears No. 30 (wore No. 11 at Alabama in 2024 but No. 30 in 2023)
Jalen Milroe
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback
- 92nd overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 6 (wore No. 4 at Alabama in 2024)
Malachi Moore
- New York Jets safety
- 130th overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 27 (wore No. 13 at Alabama)
Que Robinson
- Denver Broncos edge rusher
- 134 overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 51 (wore No. 34 at Alabama)
Robbie Ouzts
- Seattle Seahawks fullback (was listed as a tight end at Alabama)
- 175th overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 40 (wore No. 45 at Alabama)
Tim Smith
- Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman
- 190th overall pick
- Wears jersey No. 93 (wore No. 50 at Alabama)
In addition to these seven former Alabama standouts, the Crimson Tide had multiple players sign as undrafted free agents. Tight end CJ Dippre inked a deal with the New England Patriots and will be wearing the jersey No. 82, while punter James Burnip is No. 46 for the New Orleans Saints.
It's worth mentioning that fellow UDFA and Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins and former Tide kicker Graham Nicholson is yet to sign with a team.
