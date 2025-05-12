Bama Central

First Looks at Alabama 2025 NFL Draftees in New Uniforms

Several former Alabama standouts just completed rookie minicamps, meaning they are no longer wearing the crimson and white jerseys.

Hunter De Siver

Seattle Seahawks Rookies Robbie Ouzts (40) and Jalen Milroe (6)
Seattle Seahawks Rookies Robbie Ouzts (40) and Jalen Milroe (6) / Seattle Seahawks' X/Twitter
In this story:

NFL rookie minicamps concluded on Sunday, meaning members of the 2025 NFL Draft class plus countless undrafted free agents got to showcase their talent with hopes of gaining a role for their respective team next season.

The University of Alabama had seven players selected in this year's draft as six of them competed from May 2-11. Here's a look at the Alabama rookies look like in their new uniforms as they will no longer don the crimson and white.

Tyler Booker

  • Dallas Cowboys offensive guard
  • 12th overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 52 (wore the same number at Alabama)
Dallas Cowboys Rookie OG Tyler Booker
Dallas Cowboys Rookie OG Tyler Booker / Dallas Cowboys' X/Twitter

Jihaad Campbell

  • Philadelphia Eagles linebacker
  • 31st overall pick
  • Wears No. 30 (wore No. 11 at Alabama in 2024 but No. 30 in 2023)
Philadelphia Eagles Rookie LB Jihaad Campbell
Philadelphia Eagles Rookie LB Jihaad Campbell / Philadelphia Eagles' X/Twitter

Jalen Milroe

  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback
  • 92nd overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 6 (wore No. 4 at Alabama in 2024)
Seattle Seahawks Rookie QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks Rookie QB Jalen Milroe / Seattle Seahawks' X/Twitter

Malachi Moore

  • New York Jets safety
  • 130th overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 27 (wore No. 13 at Alabama)
New York Jets Rookie S Malachi Moore
New York Jets Rookie S Malachi Moore / New York Jets' X/Twitter

Que Robinson

  • Denver Broncos edge rusher
  • 134 overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 51 (wore No. 34 at Alabama)
Denver Broncos Rookie EDGE Que Robinson
Denver Broncos Rookie EDGE Que Robinson / Denver Broncos' X/Twitter

Robbie Ouzts

  • Seattle Seahawks fullback (was listed as a tight end at Alabama)
  • 175th overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 40 (wore No. 45 at Alabama)
Seattle Seahawks Rookie FB Robbie Ouzts
Seattle Seahawks Rookie FB Robbie Ouzts / Seattle Seahawks' X/Twitter

Tim Smith

  • Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman
  • 190th overall pick
  • Wears jersey No. 93 (wore No. 50 at Alabama)
Indianapolis Colts Rookie DL Tim Smith
Indianapolis Colts Rookie DL Tim Smith / Indianapolis Colts' X/Twitter

In addition to these seven former Alabama standouts, the Crimson Tide had multiple players sign as undrafted free agents. Tight end CJ Dippre inked a deal with the New England Patriots and will be wearing the jersey No. 82, while punter James Burnip is No. 46 for the New Orleans Saints.

It's worth mentioning that fellow UDFA and Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins and former Tide kicker Graham Nicholson is yet to sign with a team.

Bama in the NFL:

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Bama/NFL