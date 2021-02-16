All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … Fat Tuesday

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Viera, Fla., All Day. Live Scoring

Crimson Tide results

Women's golf: Polly Mack and Bendetta Moresco posted identical 2-under par 70 scores on Monday to lead the Crimson Tide to an even-par 288 during the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Duran Golf Club. As a team, Alabama sits in a tie for 11th place at 4-over par 580 (292-288) with one more round to play on Tuesday. South Carolina leads all teams at the event with a two-round total of 21-under par 555 (280-275).

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball senior forward Herb Jones remarked that he is playing at about 80 percent, making his remarks on The Paul Finebaum Radio Network on Monday:
  • Check out this groom's cake designed to look like Sewell-Thomas Stadium for former Alabama baseball outfielder Georgie Salem at he and his wife's wedding:
  • In the G League Ignite's 97-90 victory over Iowa, former Alabama forward Donta Hall totaled 12 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and four blocks:
  • Nate Oats joined Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's SportsCenter, talking Crimson Tide basketball as well as the freezing weather currently sweeping across the southeastern U.S.:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

200 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden,” – Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

Nick Saban / Dabo Swinney
