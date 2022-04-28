Live Updates: 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama could have another double-digit draft class in addition to its 14th straight year with a first-round pick, tying an NFL record.

The start of the 2022 NFL Draft is still hours away, but the buzz is non-stop.

It's especially flying about an Alabama Crimson Tide player.

According to numerous report, Jameson Williams is being connected to a bunch of teams and go earlier than expected.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote in his Draft Day notes: "This line from a coach who knows him really well stuck with me in that regard: 'Watch him at 30 yards, and how his second gear kicks in.' So I did. And I think I knew, having watched him, what I’d see. But it still was pretty wild just homing in on that and seeing how he pulls away from defenders.

"I think his range is from the seventh pick to the 15th pick—I’ve heard him connected to the Giants (7), Jets (10), Vikings (12) and Eagles (15) specifically, and there certainly could be others in the mix to position themselves to take him. And he could be the guy some team winds up making a move up for."

Williams was considered a top-10 pick before suffering an ACL injury in the National Championship Game, but all indications are that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery and hasn't had any setbacks.

This story will be regularly updated throughout the draft.