Alabama Adds Local LB Prospect to 2026 Class
Kalen Deboer and the Crimson Tide continued to roll on the recruiting trail on Friday, adding yet another commitment to what may just be the fastest growing class in the SEC.
The Alabama staff did not have to look far for the latest commit, landing a player right from the heart of Tuscaloosa in 3-Star linebacker Zay Hall from Hillcrest High School, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The Druid City native was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20 alongside some of the other top targets on Alabama's recruiting board such as 5-Star wide recevier Cederian Morgan and recently committed 5-Star running back Ezavier Crowell.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 222lbs., Hall has a versatile build that is well crafted for the modern brand of football. He possesses the skills of both a safety and a linebacker, making him an extremely versatile prospect that should fit right in with what Kane Wommack has built over the last year.
He an instinctual run stopper with his ability to diagnose plays and quickly step up into the gap, but is also athletic enough in coverage to be able to stop ball carriers in the open field with ease.
With the addition of Hall, Alabama now sits at 13 commitments in the 2026 class as it continues to rise up recruiting boards, inching closer to a top five finish once again.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
4-Star TE Mack Sutter - June 26
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)