2026 4-Star DL Titan Davis Names Alabama in Final Two
Fresh off of his official visit to Tuscaloosa, 4-Star defensive lineman Titan Davis is reportedly down to just two programs on his list of finalists.
According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Davis has cancelled official visits with all but two schools, narrowing his list to Alabama and Michigan. He was in Tuscaloosa this past weekend (May 30-June 1) and is set to make a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan on June 20th.
Davis, who hails from DeSmet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the top defensive line prospects in next year's class, coming in at No. 13 in the nation, per 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands at 6-foot-4, 270 lbs., possessing a prototypical build for a division one defensive lineman. As a junior in 2024, he helped guide the DeSmet Spartans to a 13-2 record and Missouri Class Six state title and finished with 46 tackles, 18 TFL and 9.0 sacks.
The Crimson Tide currently holds commitments from two other members of the defensive trenches in Kamhariyan Johnson and Jamarion Matthews, and five total commitments for the 2026 recruiting class.
Upcoming Official Visits
June 6-8
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Committed to Alabama on 02/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star OL Sam Utu
- 3-Star QB Matt Ponatoski - Named Alabama as a finalist on 06/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)