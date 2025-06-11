4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks Down to Alabama and Georgia
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide coaching staff look to be closing in on yet another elite edge rushing talent in the 2026 recruiting class. Alabama already holds commitments from two 4-Star prospects at the position in Kamhariyan Johnson and Jamarion Matthews, but now could be close to adding a third.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star Bogart, Georgia native Khamari Brooks is officially down to just two schools: Alabama and Georgia. He has already visited both this summer, beginning with a trip to Athens on May 30, then Tuscaloosa on June 6.
Brooks was expected to make stops at USC and Texas this summer as well, but he has cancelled his remaining visits.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 lbs., the Bogart, Georgia native is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 14 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 13 player in the Peach State. Brooks is an athletic defender with long arms and excellent bend around the edge.
As of now, Alabama holds six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, most recently adding 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu from Orange, California. While the Tide has fallen a bit behind in terms of the actual number of commits, the six that DeBoer and the staff have assembled are some of the nation's best.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 13-17
- 5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington - Set to commit on July 5th
- 4-Star WR Somourian Wingo - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/22/2025
- 4-Star DL Elijah Golden
- 4-Star ATH Roman Voss - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/07/2025
- 4-Star LB Nick Abrams - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/01/2025
- 3-Star S Kaiden Hall - Named Alabama as a finalist on 11/28/2024
- 3-Star OT Wilson Zierer
- 5-Star WR Tristen Keys - Committed to LSU on 03/22/2025
- 3-Star DL Preston Carey - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/28/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)