Bama Central

2026 4-Star ATH Roman Voss Names Alabama as Finalist

Voss is one of the top ranked athlete prospects in next year's recruiting class. He visited Alabama in March of this year.

Mason Woods

2026 4-Star ATH Roman Voss with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
2026 4-Star ATH Roman Voss with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer / Credit @romanvoss2 on X
In this story:

After being named a finalist for five different 2026 prospects over the last few weeks, the Alabama coaching staff looks to be closing in on yet another top rated prospect from next year's recruiting class.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star athlete prospect Roman Voss is officially down to two schools, Alabama and Minnesota.

Hailing from the Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, Minnesota, Voss is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 12 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs., giving him the build to play multiple positions across the offense and defense, which he does effectively.

Though mostly utilized on the offensive end at quarterback and tight end, Voss has also spent time as a safety and cornerback. He is a lengthy, athletic prospect that is dynamic enough to make a difference from almost anywhere on the field.

He received an offer from Alabama in March after taking a trip to Tuscaloosa, but as of now does not have any plans for a return trip. While the Tide's quarterback of the future may be already locked up with current freshman Keelon Russell, Voss looks as if he could be a game changing talent elsewhere.

Upcoming Official Visits

May 16th through 18th

  • 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)

May 30th through June 1st

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting