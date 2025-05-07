2026 4-Star ATH Roman Voss Names Alabama as Finalist
After being named a finalist for five different 2026 prospects over the last few weeks, the Alabama coaching staff looks to be closing in on yet another top rated prospect from next year's recruiting class.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star athlete prospect Roman Voss is officially down to two schools, Alabama and Minnesota.
Hailing from the Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, Minnesota, Voss is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 12 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs., giving him the build to play multiple positions across the offense and defense, which he does effectively.
Though mostly utilized on the offensive end at quarterback and tight end, Voss has also spent time as a safety and cornerback. He is a lengthy, athletic prospect that is dynamic enough to make a difference from almost anywhere on the field.
He received an offer from Alabama in March after taking a trip to Tuscaloosa, but as of now does not have any plans for a return trip. While the Tide's quarterback of the future may be already locked up with current freshman Keelon Russell, Voss looks as if he could be a game changing talent elsewhere.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)