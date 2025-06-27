Alabama Extends Offer to Brother of Ty Simpson
The Crimson Tide has been red hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class over the last month, so much so that Kalen DeBoer and the staff have been able to turn their attention to the future and extend offers to talented prospects from the 2027 and 2028 classes.
This week, Alabama did just that as 5-foot-11, 182 lb. quarterback Graham Simpson from the class of 2028 received a scholarship offer. He took to social media to confirm the news on Thursday.
Simpson is the younger brother of current Alabama signal caller Ty Simpson, and he currently suits up for the same high school as Ty, Westview in Martin, Tennessee.
In just one year of varsity football, Simpson threw for over 2,700 yards with 43 touchdowns and nearly 80 percent completion. He helped lead the Westview Chargers to a 14-1 record and a state championship.
The Tennessee native also suits up for his school's baseball and basketball teams. He finished his freshman season with a .429 batting average and 30 RBI's, and on the basketball court he averaged 5.0 per game with 2.8 rebounds.
Simpson was named the MaxPreps National Freshman Football Player of the year for his incredible performance in 2024, and has receieved interest from several other power four programs outside of Alabama.
While the 2028 class still has a long time until it comes to fruition, it's safe to say the Tide is getting a solid early jump.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)