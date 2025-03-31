"I Could See Myself Thriving," 2026 QB Anthony Coellner Speaks on Alabama Visit
Alabama welcomed 2026 quarterback Anthony Coellner on a visit for the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the spring football season. The 6-foot-1, 190 lb. signal caller from Carmel, Indiana is rated as a 3-Star prospect and ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 91 quarterback in the nation and the No. 16 player in the state.
He shared his reaction to the trip with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI, highlighting the intensity of the practice before also speaking on how he envisions himself as a fit within the offense.
Opening up first on his relationship with the coaching staff though, Coellner said, "My relationship with the staff has been pretty good so far. I have talked to coach [Nick] Sheridan about possibly getting out to see me throw, or being able to come to a camp this summer."
Last season, as a junior for the Carmel Greyhounds, the slender passing prospect threw for 1,896 yards with 17 touchdowns on over 60 percent completion. Though his team struggled, finishing 3-7, Coellner was the 19th ranked quarterback in the state in terms of passing yardage.
He shared his reaction to seeing Alabama's scrimmage, saying, "Something that impressed me the most was the physicality. (...) It was very cool to see the best athletes in the nation go at it. The [quarterback] play was also very good and Ty Simpson shined."
Pivoting to how he sees himself within the Crimson Tide offense, Coellner said, "I have always grown up watching coach [Nick] Sheridan and coach [Kalen] DeBoer's offense ever since their time at Indiana and Washington," he continued, "I have always liked how they build the offense around their [quarterback], and that they produce one of the most explosive offenses in the country."
"I could see myself thriving in an offense like theirs," he remarked.
As of now, Coellner does not hold an offer yet from the Crimson Tide, but has been garnering the attention of other power four programs as well. He visited Missouri in January and Indiana in February, and is now locked in for an April trip to Michigan State.
While there is still plenty of time for the class of 2026 to make their final decisions, Coellner could be the type of player that rapidly rises up recruiting boards this coming season. Alabama already holds four commitments for the class, but getting ahead of the curve could be in their best interest here.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
Stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and more with the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker.
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6