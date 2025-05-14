Alabama Target Xavier Griffin Decommits from USC
While the Crimson Tide missed out on landing 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton who committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday, Alabama may just be in store for a bit of good news on the recruiting trail afterall.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin, one of the top defensive targets on Alabama's recruiting board, officially announced his decommitment from USC. He had been committed to the Trojans since July of 2024.
Griffin is expected to take several official visits this summer, most notably to Tuscaloosa on June 6th. He will join the likes of fellow 5-Star Jireh Edwards as well as several other notable top talents in the 2026 recruiting class.
Hailing from Gainesville, Georgia, Griffin is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 2 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the Peach state. He stands at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs., giving him the build to play multiple roles within the defense.
He has shown the ability to both rush the passer and play as an off-ball linebacker, dropping back into coverage if needed. As a junior in 2024, Griffin compiled 43 total tackles, 13 TFL's, 6.0 sacks and a forced fumble in only eight appearances.
As of now, Alabama holds just five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but will welcome a massive crop of talented visitors across May and June.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton (Notre Dame commit)
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
June 6th through June 8th
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams (Ole Miss commit)
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber (Ole Miss commit)
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III (Florida State commit)
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson (Alabama commit 04/12/2025)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)