Ravens' Zay Flowers Reveals Major Bulk-Up
Elusiveness has always been a major part of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers' game, as the way he weaves around defenders is simply mesmerizing to watch.
Coming into 2025, however, Flowers wants to not only go around defenders, but through them as well.
During an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast, Flowers revealed that he added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and is heavier than he's ever been. The third-year wideout said it's the first time he's come in at more than 185 pounds.
"I told him I wanted to gain [weight] a little bit to protect myself a little bit more because I'm going to be running straight this year," Flowers said. "I'm going to be running straight at them, so I had to put on some muscle."
Flowers isn't sure how long he will stay at this weight, noting he could be back to his "normal" weight by Week 5. However, he certainly likes how he feels right now.
"I think that's one of my best things about myself, breaking tackles and making people miss," Flowers said. "I think it's for more protection. If I'm running straight or dropping my shoulder, I can do that to get a first down or whatever I need."
The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Flowers is coming off an outstanding season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first Ravens receiver to ever make the Pro Bowl as a receiver (meaning no return specialists), but team success will always come first over individual accolades.
"It definitely pushes me. The work I put in, I feel like I deserve it," Flowers said. "I wake up every day and grind. That's what I work for. I want to win. If it comes with accolades, I'll take it. If it comes with the Pro Bowl, I'll take it. But that's all I've known my whole life is just work and then have fun with it.
"I feel better than last year. I learned some things from being injured. I wish I could have played, but onto the next. We get them first game of the year, and I'm looking forward to it."
Flowers missed both playoff games, as well as the Pro Bowl Games, due to a knee injury he suffered in the regular season finale. Not only is he now fully healthy, though, he's arguably in better shape than before thanks to the added muscle. He should be a joy to watch once again this season.
