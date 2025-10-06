Derrick Henry Puts Ravens on Blast
The Baltimore Ravens are on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Houston Texans 44-10 in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens struggled with a number of injuries, but it isn't able to excuse the play of those who are on the field. Ravens running back Derrick Henry gave his team a call to action in his postgame interview after the loss.
"We just need to play better," Henry said postgame.
"It's easy to finger point when everything is going bad. We haven't been playing good [and] have not been a good football team, but you just have to go back to work. We still have to go into work on Monday, so as a whole, we just all have to be better.
"Like I said, it's easy to finger point, say this [or] say that. It's just not good right now, and we need to fix it quick. We still have time. We have some guys banged up [and] nicked up, but it's definitely not what we wanted to display today. [There were] things to learn from the last two games, [and] we have to learn from all of them. [For] me, I need to do better."
Henry has not looked like himself since his breakout Week 1 performance. After recording 169 yards in the team's season opener, Henry has only recorded 147 yards in the four game since.
The defense has been one of the worst in the league, giving up a league-worst 35.5 points per game in five contests. During those games, the Ravens have given up 37 points or more in all of their losses.
The health will improve and that will give the team a chance to get out of this slump, but the Ravens cannot rely on that as the only source of improvement. They also need the team to collectively rally around each other to try and get past these past few weeks.
Their next game against the Los Angeles Rams won't be easy, but a win could get them back on track feeling optimistic about the rest of the season.
