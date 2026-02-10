Chargers Defender Says Justin Herbert is an Underrated Trash Talker

Los Angeles Chargers superstar quarterback Justin Herbert is known around the fanbase as one of the most humble, quiet and laid-back players on the entire roster. Being this while being the leader of the franchise may rub some individuals the wrong way, with pre-draft scouts trying to knock Herbert for his calm attitude.

While that has looked stupid in retrospect, the idea of Herbert being too laid back comes up at times during discussions in the off-season. Some fans argue that he needs to be more like Joe Burrow and speak up on what he wants from the front office. Some fans argue that he should not have to worry about that.

Either way, it comes back to Herbert having this narrative of being one of the calmer players in the league. A very big difference from his predecessor, Philip Rivers. Someone who was known for their trash talk, emotion and energy every Sunday, it seems that Herbert could not be any more different.

However, in a recent interview, a teammate of Herbert discusses how he is much more than what he has been pegged by the national media.

Chargers CB Cam Hart Describes Justin Herbert as "Unexpected" in Regard to the QB's Trash Talk

Jordan Schultz, an NFL insider, had former fifth-round selection, CB Cam Hart on his podcast, where he asked him who some of the best trash talkers in the NFL are. Hart initially says that Chargers Safety Derwin James is the best in the league.

Hart follows up by saying, "A sleeper is Justin Herbert. Once he gets in the zone and once he is locked in, Justin will have some antics on the field." Hart, when prompted on when this trash talk comes with Schultz describing scenarios like a great throw or Herbert running over defenders, Hart furthers his comments and says, "Yes, he'll do something unexpected, and then you'll be like 'there's the beast'"

#Chargers CB Cam Hart on trash talkers:



“Derwin James is the best trash talker in the league, but Justin Herbert is a sleeper.” 👀😂 https://t.co/Db4JHfcV7t pic.twitter.com/bJBjRXpCQX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 7, 2026

With Schultz being so interested in the surprising declaration of Herbert being a trash talker contrary to what many believe, he asks Hart what kind of trash talker is Herbert, is he more of a funny talker or not? Hart replied with "More like I didn't expect it...Justin is a quiet guy. He comes into the locker room, he gets his work done, he comes early, he stays late. When game day hits, he just lets his entire personality show."

Overall, Chargers fans should be happy to have such a talented and entertaining quarterback to call their own. This insight from Hart is hopefully one step in the right direction toward clearing the "too quiet" narrative that surrounds Herbert.

