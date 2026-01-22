Social Media Reacts to ASU's 2026 Schedule

The scheudle is out for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The schedule has a lot of interesting games and matchups in it. So, what do fans think about it?

Positive Reactions

Great home schedule

Overwhelmingly positive would be the best way to describe how ASU fans feel about the schedule, especially with the home games. This year the Sun Devils will play the Baylor Bears, Kansas State Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oklahoma Sate Cowboys. Technically the Kansas City Jayhawks game is "home" but it is being played in London. A lot of fans are confident that ASU will not just be great at home, but they will be undefeated at home and that it is definitely a win-able slate.

ASU football at home last year was electric, as every hold game was sold out. They also had several exciting wins at home such as winning against Texas Tech and TCU. So the fact that ASU could have another successful season at home is great to build up Kenny Dillingham's culture.

ASU going across the Pond

ASU's third game will see them play the Jayhawks in London, which is something that is exciting for fans for a couple of reasons. First of all, the fact that ASU was chosen to play overseas, something that every college team does not get to do, shows that this team is respected by higher ups in college football. It is also a unique and different venue for the Sun Devils squad to play in and it should be really neat. The hype is so high that many fans are even considering going to the London game.

Loving the Challenge

This is a tough scheduel for ASU as they face some really good teams. While this is viewed as a downisde, some ASU fans love the challange. They feel like that the team is up for the challenge and that winning would be a great way to help establish ASU's great culture.

Negative Reactions

Texas A&M Game

Speaking of a tough schedule, one game that has ASU fans nervous is week 2 at Texas A&M. Texas A&M had a very good season last year as they made the college football playoff. Even though they lost to the Miami Hurricanes round one, they only held the eventual runner ups to only 10 points. Plus this being an away game makes it that much more of a daunting task.

As the comment above points out, ASU will have a new offensive starters with receivers Omarion Miller, Quarterback Mikey Keene or Cutter Boley; there is a ton of new starters. So, going up agains ta tough A&M defense will be quite the test for Marcus Arroyo's new offense.

Tough road schedule

Texas A&M is not the only road game that has ASU fans nervous. In fact, a lot of the fans think that ASU has a daunting road scheudle. On the road they face Texas A&M, Texas Tech, BYU, UCF, and Arizona. This road schedule will certainly be a test for the team.

In conclusion, the fans are interested to see how the schedule goes. There is still a confidence in this program and it will be exciting to see another year of ASU football.

