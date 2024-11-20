BC Bulletin

2025 Boston College Eagles Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

An elaborate look at which players and coaches will be on their way in, and way out of BC at the end of the 2024 college football season.

Christopher Walsh

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Thomas Castellano was the guy at Boston College, until he wasn't. After Bill O'Brien was hired as the head coach following the 2023 season, the quarterback decided to stick around and helped engineer the season-opening upset at then-No. 10 Florida State.

However, that turned out to be the high point, and when O'Brien decided to make a switch at quarterback Castellano decided to opt out early and declare his intentions to NCAA transfer portal. Now we need to find out who might join him, and which players might head to Chestnut Hill to fill some of the voids and competing for playing time.

The end of the regular season in college football means the beginning of the long offseason, with players and coaches coming and going and each roster experiencing a massive reset due to everything from players running out of eligibility to the NCAA transfer portal.

Some of the key dates and deadlines are as follows:

  • Early Signing Day: Dec. 4, moved up three weeks. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
  • Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opens Dec. 9, and closes Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
  • 2025 NFL Draft: A soft deadline of Jan. 6 is for players who have already finished their seasons. The hard deadline Jan. 15. Players in the National Championship Game can petition for special eligibility for Jan. 24. They have until Jan. 27 to revoke their names. The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.

This story will be regularly updated.

Transfer Portal (Arrivals)

None yet

Transfer Portal (Departures)

Thomas Castellanos, quarterback

Declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft

None yet

Top NFL Prospects


Jerand Bradley, WR
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL
Nate Johnson, WR
Dre Kendall, C
Ozzy Trapilo, OT

All-Star Games/Out of Eligibility

Senior Bowl Watch List
At Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025
Kam Arnold, LB
Bryquice Brown, DB
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL
Cam Horsley, DL
Amari Jackson, DB
Ozzy Trapilo, OL

Coaches (Arriving)

None yet

Coaches (Departing)

None yet

