2025 Boston College Eagles Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Thomas Castellano was the guy at Boston College, until he wasn't. After Bill O'Brien was hired as the head coach following the 2023 season, the quarterback decided to stick around and helped engineer the season-opening upset at then-No. 10 Florida State.
However, that turned out to be the high point, and when O'Brien decided to make a switch at quarterback Castellano decided to opt out early and declare his intentions to NCAA transfer portal. Now we need to find out who might join him, and which players might head to Chestnut Hill to fill some of the voids and competing for playing time.
The end of the regular season in college football means the beginning of the long offseason, with players and coaches coming and going and each roster experiencing a massive reset due to everything from players running out of eligibility to the NCAA transfer portal.
Some of the key dates and deadlines are as follows:
- Early Signing Day: Dec. 4, moved up three weeks. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
- Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opens Dec. 9, and closes Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
- 2025 NFL Draft: A soft deadline of Jan. 6 is for players who have already finished their seasons. The hard deadline Jan. 15. Players in the National Championship Game can petition for special eligibility for Jan. 24. They have until Jan. 27 to revoke their names. The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.
This story will be regularly updated.
Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
None yet
Transfer Portal (Departures)
Declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft
None yet
Top NFL Prospects
Jerand Bradley, WR
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL
Nate Johnson, WR
Dre Kendall, C
Ozzy Trapilo, OT
All-Star Games/Out of Eligibility
Senior Bowl Watch List
At Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025
Kam Arnold, LB
Bryquice Brown, DB
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DL
Cam Horsley, DL
Amari Jackson, DB
Ozzy Trapilo, OL
Coaches (Arriving)
None yet
Coaches (Departing)
None yet
