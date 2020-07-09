Stellar, Standard, and Subpar: Defensive Back Elijah Jones

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Elijah Jones.

Jones, from the Cardinal Hayes in Harlem NY, will be entering his third season with the Eagles. He played the four game maximum in 2018, that still allowed him to earn his redshirt. Even in that small amount of playing time, he showed flashes, with four pass breakups. In 2019 he played an even bigger role, playing in all 13 games, and starting in three. He was along with Josh DeBerry and Jason Maitre were the backs that took over at cornerback when Steve Addazio decided to try someone other than Tate Haynes.

Now as a redshirt sophomore, Jones has the opportunity to really shine. When camp opens he will most likely battle the aforementioned Haynes, Maitre and DeBerry for that other starting corner role. Even if he doesn't get it, he has the makeup that would him a very attractive corner in Jeff Hafley's system. He has good size at 6'3, and mobility. Even if he isn't starting, expect him to play a big role in the defense either in specific packages or just getting reps on defense.

Stellar

Jones wins the starting role opposite Brandon Sebastian, and the two form a solid pairing as starting cornerback. He continues to grow as a cornerback, his play improves and he racks up good numbers at pass defenses and QB rating when targeted. Ends the season with multiple interceptions.

Standard

Jones plays in packages, whether it is a certain scheme or just nickel and dime packages. He loses the starting role to one of the other cornerbacks, but still finds time on the field.

Subpar

Either he doesn't find snaps on the field, or he does and really struggles.

What kind of season are you expecting from Elijah Jones?

