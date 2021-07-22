Stellar, Standard & Subpar: CB Elijah Jones

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Elijah Jones, an invaluable cornerback who will continue to look to be a factor on BC's defense.

A junior out of Cardinal Hayes HS in New York, Jones was a big factor on BC's defense last year finishing the year with 36 tackles including 29 solos, and five pass breakups. He was never asked to be "the" corner on the field, and usually would either play a little nickel, or cover the slot receiver. That being said he was consistent, and contributed to a cornerback group that is looking to take that next step, to become one of the better groups in the ACC.

Stellar

Elijah Jones plays his role well this year. While Brandon Sebastian and Josh DeBerry play most of the CB1 and CB2 roles, Jones still plays very meaningful snaps, especially against many of the explosive passing attacks in the ACC. He does well, and finishes with around 50 tackles and an interception or two. Looks like he will be ready to step up his senior season to be a top level defensive back on the team.

Standard

Good year for Jones, who does what he needs to do in the nickel position. May give up a play or two here and there, but overall a solid job. Will have to battle some of the younger corners his senior year to become a starting edge corner.

Subpar

Either through practice or during the games, Jones struggles. During this time one of the younger corners (Shawn Asbury II or CJ Burton) steps up, and Jones ends up losing his slot. He will have to work his way back in 2022.

