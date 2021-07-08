Stellar, Standard, & Subpar 2021: QB Emmett Morehead

A look at true freshman Emmett Morehead, a name that could be on BC's radar in the next few years

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at quarterback Emmett Morehead, a new face that BC fans are going to want to get to know.

Morehead, a 6-5 freshman committed to Boston College in Jeff Hafley's 2021 recruiting class. A huge frame, with an even bigger arm, Morehead played for Episcopal in Virginia after transferring in from California.

The SI All American scouting report said of the recruit at the time: "Morehead is a classic pocket passer with a strong arm, anticipation and touch to all three levels. He has a good presence on short drops and can get to the second read with speed and accuracy outside the numbers. With the understanding of timing and pace, he has the physical tools to run a spread offense immediately."

With Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel returning, Morehead will most likely redshirt this season, but practices and scrimmages are still going to be worth watching for this true freshman.

Stellar

While Morehead doesn't play this season, he impresses during practice. He showcases his big arm, and a strong sense of what is going on around him as he learns the offense. Sets himself up to be in contention to be the starter for 2022 if Jurkovec leaves.

Standard

Good summer practice and work with the scout team throughout the season. Has a few freshman hiccup and may have some spots in his game that Frank Cignetti Jr. needs to tune up to get him ready for 2022. Still solid year in practice and solid chance to make waves in 2022.

Subpar

Like many true freshmen, the jump from high school to collegiate is a big one for Morehead. He takes a while to pick up the speed of the college game and will need to continue to develop. While this isn't a bad year, it just means his trajectory might take another year or two before he could be considered for the two deep.

