Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Ezechiel Tieide

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide, a Canadian wide receiver.

Tieide is not a name that is most likely familiar to many Boston College fans. He came to the Eagles from New Hampshire, but is originally from Canada. Now a junior, Tieide has played a handful of positions for the Eagles including quarterback, defensive back and now wide receiver. We saw a lot of him during the spring game, and the staff have been strong in their praise of his play. But what could the WR bring?

Stellar

Something happens that brings Tieide into the wide receiver rotation for the Eagles. He grabs over a dozen catches during the season, and is a valuable contributor on offense.

Standard

Tieide plays his role well for the Eagles, whether that is on special teams, in practice or even in a handful of games. Grabs a handful of catches as wide receiver, and even though he's not a starter, he is a valuable contributor to the team.

Subpar

He is a practice squad player, and unfortunately that is his role. Not much is heard of him during the year.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!