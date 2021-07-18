Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Ezechiel Tieide
The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide, a Canadian wide receiver.
Tieide is not a name that is most likely familiar to many Boston College fans. He came to the Eagles from New Hampshire, but is originally from Canada. Now a junior, Tieide has played a handful of positions for the Eagles including quarterback, defensive back and now wide receiver. We saw a lot of him during the spring game, and the staff have been strong in their praise of his play. But what could the WR bring?
Stellar
Something happens that brings Tieide into the wide receiver rotation for the Eagles. He grabs over a dozen catches during the season, and is a valuable contributor on offense.
Standard
Tieide plays his role well for the Eagles, whether that is on special teams, in practice or even in a handful of games. Grabs a handful of catches as wide receiver, and even though he's not a starter, he is a valuable contributor to the team.
Subpar
He is a practice squad player, and unfortunately that is his role. Not much is heard of him during the year.
Other BC Football Season Previews:
Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver
Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle
Shitta Sillah- Defensive End
CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver
Kobay White- Wide Receiver
Matt Rueve- Quarterback
Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back
Tyler Days- Defensive Back
Dennis Grosel- Quarterback
Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback
Deon Jones- Defensive Back
Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver
CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back
Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver
Bryce Steele- Defensive Back
Jason Maitre- Defensive Back
Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!