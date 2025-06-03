"They Believe in the Players," 2026 3-Star LB Ja'Dyn Williams Reacts to Official Visit
Boston College brought in ten 2026 prospects for official visits this past weekend, kicking off what is shaping up to be a big time summer for the Eagles.
3-Star linebacker Ja'Dyn Williams from Massillon, Ohio was in attendance for his first official visit of the summer, and he spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about his experience being in Chestnut Hill for the first time.
The 6-foot-2, 205 lb. defender is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 54 linebacker in the nation and the No. 35 player in the state of Ohio. He has other visits lined up with Virginia (June 6) and Indiana (June 13) as well.
Opening up first on how his relationship with the Eagles coaching staff has grown, Williams said, "I definitely believe my relationship with the support staff as well as the offensive and defensive staff has grown stronger and gotten better overall."
"My biggest takeaway with the staff and with Coach O'Brien," Williams said, "Is how they believe in the players, and how they are culturally strong together as a team, which enhances overall chemistry."
The Ohio native explained how he loved the chance to see Boston, saying, "My favorite part was seeing the great city of Boston and the difference in life between it and back home."
Though he has yet to lock in a commitment date yet, Williams has just two other visits on his schedule for this summer, both of which are in June. While he obviously still has an entire senior season season left before making a final decision, he could be nearing that choice following his official visits.
The Eagles currently hold 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and if O'Brien and the staff are able to maintain the current pace, Boston College could finish among the top 25 classes in the nation.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 5 (Thursday)
- 3-Star EDGE Prin Fox
June 6-8
- 4-Star OT Kai Pritchard - Named Boston College as a finalist on 12/03/2024, Unofficially visited on 03/23/2025
- 3-Star WR Nyqir Helton
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Visited Boston College on 04/06/2025 for spring practice
- 3-Star LB Rocky Cummings
- 3-Star LB Jordan Rodriguez - Received an offer on 05/04/2023
- DL Carmelo McKenzie
- RB Sedric Addison - Visited Boston College on 04/07/2025 for Spring Practice
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)