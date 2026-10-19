2027 Defensive Lineman Markius Woods Decommits from Boston College
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Boston College received the unfortunate news late Sunday night that three-star defensive lineman Markius Woods has decommitted from the program.
Woods made the announcement with a statement to his social media.
"After much thought, prayer, and deep conversations with my family, I have made the personal decision to decommit from Boston College and officially reopen my recruitment," Woods said. "I want to thank the entire coaching staff for the opportunity and believing in me. I wish the program nothing but the best moving forward. Please respect my privacy as I navigate the next steps in my journey. Thank you Boston College."
Woods originally committed to Boston College back in June after reclassifying from the class of 2026 to the class of 2027.
Despite losing out on the talented defensive lineman, the news comes on the heels of a very successful weekend for Bill O'Brien and company.
The program picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 27-21 upset win over Pittsburgh snapping a two game losing streak.
It was also able to find similar success on the recruiting trail as Boston College flipped four-star quarterback and previous Penn State commit Will Wood.
Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
- IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)
- LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026)
- WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)
- WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)
- CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)
- LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)
- LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)
- TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)
- EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)
- ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)
- ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)
- RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)
- QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)
- DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026)
- S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).
- DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)
- LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)
- TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)
- K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- RB Brooks Biggers, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs, - Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (Committed 10/06/2026)
- QB Will Wood, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 10/18/26)
Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:
- ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026
- LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Comm
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