2027 Defensive Lineman Markius Woods Decommits from Boston College

Boston College received the unfortunate news late Sunday night that three-star defensive lineman Markius Woods has decommitted from the program.

Woods made the announcement with a statement to his social media.

"After much thought, prayer, and deep conversations with my family, I have made the personal decision to decommit from Boston College and officially reopen my recruitment," Woods said. "I want to thank the entire coaching staff for the opportunity and believing in me. I wish the program nothing but the best moving forward. Please respect my privacy as I navigate the next steps in my journey. Thank you Boston College."

Nothing but much love to BC staff and players. Phenomenal program, thank you. pic.twitter.com/853JFtX3rA — Markius ”MJ” Woods 4⭐️ (@WoodsMarkius) October 19, 2026

Woods originally committed to Boston College back in June after reclassifying from the class of 2026 to the class of 2027.

Despite losing out on the talented defensive lineman, the news comes on the heels of a very successful weekend for Bill O'Brien and company.

The program picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 27-21 upset win over Pittsburgh snapping a two game losing streak.

It was also able to find similar success on the recruiting trail as Boston College flipped four-star quarterback and previous Penn State commit Will Wood.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Comm

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