Top Boston College Football Targets React to Spring Visit
Several of the Eagles' top recruiting prospects made the trip to Chestnut Hill this past weekend and were in attendance for spring practices.
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff already hold nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and three for the class of 2027. This week, the Eagles welcomed a massive crop of campus visitors to Chestnut Hill, giving many top recruiting targets their first taste of Boston College.
Several players took to social media following their visits to share their reactions. Take a look at each of them.
2026 Visitors
K/P Ted Gialanella - Albany, New York
RB Henry Ohlinger - Columbus, Ohio
2027 Visitors
ATH Andrew Knapp - Cambridge, Mass.
OL Ethan Ali - Exeter, New Hampshire
OL Kaipeng Wang - Longmeadow, Mass.
CB Kampten Lundy - West Roxbury, Mass.
2028 Visitors
DL Edward Skeffington - Milton, Mass.
OL/DL Quinn Maguire - Marblehead, Mass.
2029 Visitors
RB Brayden Boults - Sumter, South Carolina
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
