Top Boston College Football Targets React to Spring Visit

Several of the Eagles' top recruiting prospects made the trip to Chestnut Hill this past weekend and were in attendance for spring practices.

Mason Woods

2026 RB Henry Ohlinger alongside Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien
2026 RB Henry Ohlinger alongside Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien / Credit @Henry_Ohlinger on X
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff already hold nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and three for the class of 2027. This week, the Eagles welcomed a massive crop of campus visitors to Chestnut Hill, giving many top recruiting targets their first taste of Boston College.

Several players took to social media following their visits to share their reactions. Take a look at each of them.

2026 Visitors

K/P Ted Gialanella - Albany, New York

RB Henry Ohlinger - Columbus, Ohio

2027 Visitors

ATH Andrew Knapp - Cambridge, Mass.

OL Ethan Ali - Exeter, New Hampshire

OL Kaipeng Wang - Longmeadow, Mass.

CB Kampten Lundy - West Roxbury, Mass.

2028 Visitors

DL Edward Skeffington - Milton, Mass.

OL/DL Quinn Maguire - Marblehead, Mass.

2029 Visitors

RB Brayden Boults - Sumter, South Carolina

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)

2027 Football Commits

  1. ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
  2. QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
  3. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)

Upcoming Visits

