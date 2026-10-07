Boston College Football Lands Commitment from 2027 Running Back

Boston College secured a commitment from 2027 running back Brooks Biggers, who announced his decision Tuesday night.

Biggers, who attends Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, received an offer from Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien back on Sept. 20, when he visited the Chestnut Hill, Mass., campus. He had also received offers to play at Texas State and Colorado before opting to go with Boston College.

"After many conversation and prayers, I'm blessed to announce that I am COMMITTED to Boston College," Biggers wrote on X. "Thank you to Coach O'Brien, [Mike Hart, Kenyatta Watson, and Julian Rowe-Cohen]. Let's get to work!"

With Biggers now locked up, O’Brien’s 2027 recruiting class received some much-needed depth at running back, as he joins three/four-star prospect Xavier Bala as the only other back committed in the class as of now.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026

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