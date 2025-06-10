Three Star '26 Linebacker Ja'Dyn Williams Commits to Indiana Over Boston College
Three-star class of 2026 linebacker Ja’Dyn Williams has committed to the Indiana Hoosiers over Boston College.
Williams made the announcement through a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’M HOME,” said Williams via X. “Thank you for everyone who has helped me in this process I am truly blessed to be in this position and all the hard work has paid off, #GoHoosiers.”
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect is a product of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. He ranks No. 703 nationally, No. 55 in linebackers, and No. 29 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
Williams was a target for the Eagles throughout his recruiting process. The rising senior originally received his offer from Boston College on Feb. 8 and took an unofficial visit on April 5 as well as an official visit on May 30.
He spoke with Boston College Eagles On SI after his official visit and shared what his biggest takeaway was from the coaching staff.
"My biggest takeaway with the staff and with Coach O'Brien," Williams said, "Is how they believe in the players, and how they are culturally strong together as a team, which enhances overall chemistry."
Currently, Boston College has 16 commits for the class of 2026 and ranks No. 26 overall and No. 9 in the ACC in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)