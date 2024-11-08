Cincinnati a Large Betting Favorite Against Morehead State at Home
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hoops is a massive favorite again on Friday night as Morehead State enters as 28-point betting underdogs as of this writing. The point total is set at 142 points.
The Bearcats are 1-0 against the spread after an easy cover in Monday's 109-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Meanwhile, MSU is 0-1 ATS after taking it on the chin 93-45 against Lousiville on Monday.
They destroyed non-D1 Boyce on Wednesday and will be playing a third game in five days. Cincinnati is 8-1 all-time against Morehead State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
