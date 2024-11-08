All Bearcats

Cincinnati a Large Betting Favorite Against Morehead State at Home

The Bearcats own this all-time series.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate a buzzer beater three pointer in the first half of the NCAA mens basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The Bearcats led 55-32 at halftime.
/ Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hoops is a massive favorite again on Friday night as Morehead State enters as 28-point betting underdogs as of this writing. The point total is set at 142 points.

The Bearcats are 1-0 against the spread after an easy cover in Monday's 109-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Meanwhile, MSU is 0-1 ATS after taking it on the chin 93-45 against Lousiville on Monday.

They destroyed non-D1 Boyce on Wednesday and will be playing a third game in five days. Cincinnati is 8-1 all-time against Morehead State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

