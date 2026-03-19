Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for March Madness Round 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to enhance their March Madness Round 1 betting experience. New customers can bet $5 and get $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on Thursday's tournament games. With exciting matchups throughout the day and competitive sportsbook promos available, March 19 presents the perfect opportunity to join Fanatics Sportsbook.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with $200 in FanCash after placing their first $5 wager on any March Madness Round 1 game. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount immediately upon bet settlement. The promotion covers all of Thursday's tournament action, from the opening 12:15 PM ET matchup between TCU and Ohio State through the final 10:10 PM ET game featuring Idaho versus Houston.

Key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

New customers must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip before placing their qualifying wager.

The minimum qualifying bet is $5 with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Users have seven days from account opening to place their qualifying wager.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms found in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and your wager wins, you'll receive your $5 stake back plus any winnings, along with $200 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus to use on future wagers throughout the tournament.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for March Madness Round 1

Getting started with this March Madness promotion is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on Thursday's tournament games:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Make your first deposit using any of the available banking methods. Navigate to any March Madness Round 1 game and select your betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your qualifying $5 wager. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for March Madness

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout major sporting events like March Madness. These additional offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and daily profit boosts for tournament games. Current customers can find these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are updated regularly throughout the tournament.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.