Cincinnati Basketball Hires Veteran Coach Bill Comar as Chief of Staff

The Bearcats are beefing up the support staff around Wes Miller.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller looks on in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller looks on in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hoops and Wes Miller announced the addition of veteran coach Bill Comar as the program's chief of staff on Thursday.

"Bill Comar is a tremendous addition to our program," Miller said in a press release. "He has a tremendous amount of experience in college basketball and has filled a variety of roles throughout his career. I don't think there is anyone more prepared to be our Chief of Staff than Bill. I'm excited to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."

Comar has coached around the country for decades, including time at Xavier from 2001-08 as director of operations. He was special assistant to the head coach at Ball State for the past three seasons before making the move back to Cincinnati.

He held oversight over non-coaching personnel at Ball State and was a mediator across various mediums for the program.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

