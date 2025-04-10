All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball GM Corey Evans Explains Decision Behind New Role

The Bearcats officially hired Evans at the end of March.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — New Cincinnati Bearcats basketball general manager Corey Evans appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast this week. Evans went in-depth on his decision to leave the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder for this brand-new role at UC.

Evans started just a few weeks ago.

"I'd like to get back to an NBA front office as a GM. So it was a matter of, before all else making this move? Will it educate me? Is it apples to apples or apples to oranges, right?" Evans said to Russillo. "I don't know that right now, I'm a few weeks in, and shit is flying everywhere. But the most important thing was, I've always been a person that does not want to be complacent. I want to grow, I want to learn, but most of all, I want to impact people's lives for the better, and that's the coaches, that's the support staff, and the players themselves. 

"I knew making this jump, the scouting life is not the easiest in the world. It's very lonely at times, rightfully so. You're doing 200 days on the road. To be a part of the fabric of a team directly, was the one thing that I was most looking forward to. And Cincinnati has all the resources, has all the right people in place. It was a matter of, can I come in and help these people out? Alleviate some of the excess B.S. that has kind of added up over the past few years on these coaches laps, and help be that switch to propel them from bubble team to national contender."

Evans was a scout with the Thunder for the past 4.5 years after leaving the Rivals outlet and his basketball recruiting analyst role there. The rising star should help Cincinnati better set up its 2025-26 roster for Big 12 play and bring more continuity to the transfer portal operations.

"I've known Corey Evans for over 13 years," Wes Miller said in a press release upon his hiring. "He is a rising star with a relentless work ethic. He's unique in his base of knowledge as well as his diversity of relationships across all levels of basketball. As our college game continues to transition to a true professional model, I think there is value in adding another staff member with NBA experience as well as a non-coaching background. He will be a vital asset to myself, our staff and our players."

Evans has been evaluating talent for over a decade and is ready to make the tweak from projecting a player years out at a time for the NBA, to evaluating what a transfer can do in the next year.

"Trying to change my [evaluation] lens with my vision in place all at the same time has not been easy," Evans noted. "But the key fundamentals that I want, and the staff wants is kind of goes back to the Thunder: Processing, Shooting, Intel/Good Human Being, Hard-Working, Nature and Processing."

Check out the full interview below near the 50-minute mark:

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Cincinnati Bearcats Football Following Team's 10th 2025 Spring Practice

Cincinnati Bearcats Star Forward Dillon Mitchell Entering Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Arrinten Page Entering Transfer Portal Following 2024-25 Season

Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position

Cincinnati Adds Big 12 Transfer Guard Sencire Harris to 2025-26 Roster

Cincinnati Lands First 2025 Transfer in Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa

The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4

Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Discusses Journey to UC And More

Pinging The Portal: UNC-Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha Visiting Cincinnati This Month

'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Reaches Out to High-Scoring Guard Brian Moore Jr.

'There Was No Temptation' - Brendan Sorsby Focused on Continued Improvement With Bearcats

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Linebacker Simeon Coleman Discusses Follow-Up To Strong Freshman Season

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Skill Position Players Workout at 2025 Big 12 Pro Day

Watch: 2025 Big 12 Pro Day Action For UC Linebackers, Linemen

Look: Five-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Signee Shon Abaev Includes UC in High-School Season Wrap-Up Post

Watch: New Cincinnati Transfer Wide Receiver Makes Crazy TD Catch in Spring Practice

Look: Cincinnati's Big 12 Pro Day Participants Revealed

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Multiple Three-Star Offensive Skill Players As Spring Football Starts Up

Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Safety Darrick Forrest Signs With New NFL Team

Watch: Wes Miller and More Discuss 2025 Big 12 Tournament Second Round Matchup Against Iowa State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati's Big 12 Season Ends With Tournament Loss to Iowa State

PFF Names Dontay Corleone Among Top-10 Returning Defensive Tackles in College Football

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 87-68 Big 12 Tournament Win Over Oklahoma State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Roll Over Oklahoma State 87-68 to Advance in Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Announces Conference Basketball Schedules Expected to be 18 Games Moving Forward

Former Cincinnati Bearcat James Hudson Signs NFL Deal With New Team

'We Left So Much Out There' - UC QB Brendan Sorsby Ready to Close Better in Second Bearcats Season

'I'm Buying A House' - Dontay Corleone, Joe Royer Detail Desire to Run it Back With Bearcats Football in 2025

Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Tour Indoor Performance Center Ahead of Final Touches in Coming Months

Look: Cincinnati Among Disappointing Teams Analytically Based On Roster Talent

Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits

Watch: Five-Star Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Continues Dominance in Overtime Elite

Watch: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Highlights Crazy Betting Swing in Cincinnati-West Virginia Game

Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase

Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball