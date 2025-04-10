Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball GM Corey Evans Explains Decision Behind New Role
CINCINNATI — New Cincinnati Bearcats basketball general manager Corey Evans appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast this week. Evans went in-depth on his decision to leave the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder for this brand-new role at UC.
Evans started just a few weeks ago.
"I'd like to get back to an NBA front office as a GM. So it was a matter of, before all else making this move? Will it educate me? Is it apples to apples or apples to oranges, right?" Evans said to Russillo. "I don't know that right now, I'm a few weeks in, and shit is flying everywhere. But the most important thing was, I've always been a person that does not want to be complacent. I want to grow, I want to learn, but most of all, I want to impact people's lives for the better, and that's the coaches, that's the support staff, and the players themselves.
"I knew making this jump, the scouting life is not the easiest in the world. It's very lonely at times, rightfully so. You're doing 200 days on the road. To be a part of the fabric of a team directly, was the one thing that I was most looking forward to. And Cincinnati has all the resources, has all the right people in place. It was a matter of, can I come in and help these people out? Alleviate some of the excess B.S. that has kind of added up over the past few years on these coaches laps, and help be that switch to propel them from bubble team to national contender."
Evans was a scout with the Thunder for the past 4.5 years after leaving the Rivals outlet and his basketball recruiting analyst role there. The rising star should help Cincinnati better set up its 2025-26 roster for Big 12 play and bring more continuity to the transfer portal operations.
"I've known Corey Evans for over 13 years," Wes Miller said in a press release upon his hiring. "He is a rising star with a relentless work ethic. He's unique in his base of knowledge as well as his diversity of relationships across all levels of basketball. As our college game continues to transition to a true professional model, I think there is value in adding another staff member with NBA experience as well as a non-coaching background. He will be a vital asset to myself, our staff and our players."
Evans has been evaluating talent for over a decade and is ready to make the tweak from projecting a player years out at a time for the NBA, to evaluating what a transfer can do in the next year.
"Trying to change my [evaluation] lens with my vision in place all at the same time has not been easy," Evans noted. "But the key fundamentals that I want, and the staff wants is kind of goes back to the Thunder: Processing, Shooting, Intel/Good Human Being, Hard-Working, Nature and Processing."
Check out the full interview below near the 50-minute mark:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Cincinnati Bearcats Football Following Team's 10th 2025 Spring Practice
Cincinnati Bearcats Star Forward Dillon Mitchell Entering Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Arrinten Page Entering Transfer Portal Following 2024-25 Season
Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position
Cincinnati Adds Big 12 Transfer Guard Sencire Harris to 2025-26 Roster
Cincinnati Lands First 2025 Transfer in Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa
The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Discusses Journey to UC And More
Pinging The Portal: UNC-Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha Visiting Cincinnati This Month
'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Reaches Out to High-Scoring Guard Brian Moore Jr.
'There Was No Temptation' - Brendan Sorsby Focused on Continued Improvement With Bearcats
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Linebacker Simeon Coleman Discusses Follow-Up To Strong Freshman Season
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Skill Position Players Workout at 2025 Big 12 Pro Day
Watch: 2025 Big 12 Pro Day Action For UC Linebackers, Linemen
Look: Five-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Signee Shon Abaev Includes UC in High-School Season Wrap-Up Post
Watch: New Cincinnati Transfer Wide Receiver Makes Crazy TD Catch in Spring Practice
Look: Cincinnati's Big 12 Pro Day Participants Revealed
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Multiple Three-Star Offensive Skill Players As Spring Football Starts Up
Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Safety Darrick Forrest Signs With New NFL Team
Watch: Wes Miller and More Discuss 2025 Big 12 Tournament Second Round Matchup Against Iowa State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati's Big 12 Season Ends With Tournament Loss to Iowa State
PFF Names Dontay Corleone Among Top-10 Returning Defensive Tackles in College Football
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 87-68 Big 12 Tournament Win Over Oklahoma State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Roll Over Oklahoma State 87-68 to Advance in Big 12 Tournament
Big 12 Announces Conference Basketball Schedules Expected to be 18 Games Moving Forward
Former Cincinnati Bearcat James Hudson Signs NFL Deal With New Team
'We Left So Much Out There' - UC QB Brendan Sorsby Ready to Close Better in Second Bearcats Season
'I'm Buying A House' - Dontay Corleone, Joe Royer Detail Desire to Run it Back With Bearcats Football in 2025
Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Tour Indoor Performance Center Ahead of Final Touches in Coming Months
Look: Cincinnati Among Disappointing Teams Analytically Based On Roster Talent
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
Watch: Five-Star Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Continues Dominance in Overtime Elite
Watch: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Highlights Crazy Betting Swing in Cincinnati-West Virginia Game
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk