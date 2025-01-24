All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Moderate Betting Underdogs Ahead of Road Matchup Against BYU

UC is 0-3 as an underdog this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Arrinten Page (22) hits a layup in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Arrinten Page (22) hits a layup in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are road underdogs on their trip to face BYU Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Fanduel Sportsbook has BYU favored by 4.5 points as of this writing, with the point total set at 137.5.

Cincinnati enters the game 12-6 overall and 7-11 against the spread, while BYU is 12-6 as well and 9-9 ATS. Cincinnati's last game went over the point total for the first time in nine contests.

UC is now 3-15 hitting overs this season (0-6 on the road), while BYU is 9-9 just like its spread record.

Cincinnati is yet to win outright as an underdog this season (0-3).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

