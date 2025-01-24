Cincinnati Bearcats Moderate Betting Underdogs Ahead of Road Matchup Against BYU
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are road underdogs on their trip to face BYU Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Fanduel Sportsbook has BYU favored by 4.5 points as of this writing, with the point total set at 137.5.
Cincinnati enters the game 12-6 overall and 7-11 against the spread, while BYU is 12-6 as well and 9-9 ATS. Cincinnati's last game went over the point total for the first time in nine contests.
UC is now 3-15 hitting overs this season (0-6 on the road), while BYU is 9-9 just like its spread record.
Cincinnati is yet to win outright as an underdog this season (0-3).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State
Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk