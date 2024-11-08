All Bearcats

Cincinnati Missing Star Wing Dan Skillings Jr. Ahead of Morehead State Contest

The Bearcats are a little banged up already this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) leaps for a break away dunk in the first half of the NCAA mens basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The Bearcats led 55-32 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) leaps for a break away dunk in the first half of the NCAA mens basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The Bearcats led 55-32 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have another absence to deal with on top of Day Day Thomas's pending return from a foot ailment. Dan Skillings Jr. was not suited up for Thursday's practice and didn't participate in warm ups ahead of Friday's matchup against Morehead State.

The Enquirer's Scott springer first reported the news.

It's shaping up to be a rare missed game for Skillings, who has been unavailable in just one outing in each of his first two seasons.

He posted 17 points and 11 rebounds on 54.5% shooting on Monday night.

Thomas was also not suited up ahead of the game as he gets another full week to recover before Cincinnati plays Nicholls on Nov. 15.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles

Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More

Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season

Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone

Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan

Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia

Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024

Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley

Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup

Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'

Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado

Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss

Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win

Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball