Kansas State Star Forward Coleman Hawkins Suiting Up Against Bearcats

KSU's defense has struggled without him on the floor.

Russ Heltman

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins (knee) appears to be playing in Wednesday's game against Cincinnati. He was on the floor moving decently well with a large brace on his right knee, the big man moved around KSU's halfcourt side and launched a few jumpers while going through a full warm up.

He looks on track to make a return after Kansas State went 1-2 over the last three games without him. Hawkins is not listed as a starter to enter the contest.

Hawkins is KSU's best player and clear connector on defense, boasting a team-best 101.7 defensive rating in conference play with 1.7 steals per game. He gives the Wildcats a big size boost at 6-10, 200 pounds with 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in conference play.

Cincinnati tips off against KSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

