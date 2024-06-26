All Bearcats

Look: Nasty Nati Game Time, TBT Bracket Revealed

Fifth Third Arena gets some summer action next month.

Russ Heltman

Coreonate Deberry slams it at The Basketball Tournament Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Cintas Center. The event featured Nasty 'Nati, which consisted of UC alumni, and Zip'em Up, made up of Xavier alumni. / Joe Simon for The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bearcats' greats have a start date for the 2024 TBT!

Nasty Nati is facing off against About Billions inside Fifth Third Arena on Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full bracket below as Nasty Nati tries to win it all after falling in the quarterfinals last year.

Published
