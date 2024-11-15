All Bearcats

Report: Day Day Thomas to Miss Game Against Nicholls State

The guard has missed the opening two games recovering from a tweaked foot injury.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) shoots a layup over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) shoots a layup over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will wait a bit longer for one player to get back in the rotation, as Day Day Thomas sat the bench for warm-ups on Friday night and is not on track to play against Nicholls State.

The speedy guard is arguably Cincinnati's best on-ball defender. He posted a whopping 1.7 steals per game last season (seventh-best in the Big 12), while averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 assists (18th-best in the Big 12).

He will help ease some ballhandling duties from Connor Hickman and Jizzle James when he returns.

It can't hurt with UC missing Dan Skillings Jr. over the next few weeks.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

